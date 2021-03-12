Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 293.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.79. 265,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

