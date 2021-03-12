Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $51.80. 190,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.