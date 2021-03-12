Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.60.

TFX traded up $7.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.62. 5,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $420.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

