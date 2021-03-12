Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 79,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 46,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $41,984,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,766,479.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $29,983,437.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,642,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock worth $1,070,279,069 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.21. 337,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $379.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

