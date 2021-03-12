Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $175.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

