Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$84.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$88.50 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$75.99 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$40.77 and a 52-week high of C$80.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$75.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.