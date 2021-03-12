Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $65.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAX. William Blair assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

MAX opened at $61.18 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

