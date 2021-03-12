Royal Bank of Canada Increases Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.85 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MR.UN stock opened at C$5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.70. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.80.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

