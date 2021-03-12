Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.64.

TSE TRQ opened at C$18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.09.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

