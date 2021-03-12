Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 1,576.40 ($20.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,417.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,240.07. The company has a market capitalization of £123.08 billion and a PE ratio of -5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,607.60 ($21.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.