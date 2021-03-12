Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

