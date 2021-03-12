Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,839,000 after buying an additional 111,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after acquiring an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parsons by 414.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 470,813 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on PSN. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Parsons stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

