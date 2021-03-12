Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Navient worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

