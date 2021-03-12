Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 356,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VREX opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $931.39 million, a P/E ratio of -41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

