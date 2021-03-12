Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,151,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $174.52. The firm has a market cap of $535.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

