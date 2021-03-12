Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.