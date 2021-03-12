Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,359 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 75.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

