Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,809 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Insiders have sold a total of 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

