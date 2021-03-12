S.Finance (SFG) One Day Volume Tops $690,626.00

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One S.Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $67,089.16 and $690,626.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.40 or 0.00462563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00544161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

S.Finance Token Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance.

S.Finance Token Trading

