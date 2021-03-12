Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

SBR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.