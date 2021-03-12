SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,667. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5,664.34 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.