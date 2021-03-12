Samjo Capital LLC Buys Shares of 61,000 SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. SharpSpring accounts for about 0.8% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned 0.53% of SharpSpring as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 13.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SharpSpring news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

SHSP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $236.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

