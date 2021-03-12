Samjo Capital LLC Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 530,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. GenMark Diagnostics makes up approximately 6.6% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 173,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,727 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNMK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $23.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,835.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,353. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

