Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 650.0% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $51.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,048.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,271. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,014.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,745.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.