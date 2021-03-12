Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.63. 90,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,031. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

