Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,256,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,783. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

