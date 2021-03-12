Sanders Capital LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,845 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alibaba Group worth $1,160,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.87. 17,716,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,115. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.