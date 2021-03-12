Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,650 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 4,886,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,985. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Several analysts have commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

