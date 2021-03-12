Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.03

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.03 and traded as high as $49.33. Sands China shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 34,968 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sands China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

