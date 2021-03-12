Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $132.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.01.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.