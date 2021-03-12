Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €97.75 ($115.00).

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA SAN traded up €1.08 ($1.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €79.45 ($93.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.