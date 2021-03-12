SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in SAP by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,199,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SAP by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 472,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $123.42. 17,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

