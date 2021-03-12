Sapien (SPN) Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Sapien coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sapien has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Sapien has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,686.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.10 or 0.00648024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 102.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025622 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035816 BTC.

About Sapien

SPN is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

