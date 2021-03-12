Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,002. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $985.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

