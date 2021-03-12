Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 357.5 days.

SCFLF stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.