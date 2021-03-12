Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

