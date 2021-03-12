Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Scholar Rock stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,316. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

