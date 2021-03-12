Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lifted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $44,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 4,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

