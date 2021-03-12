Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $137.20.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

