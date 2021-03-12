Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,578 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $76,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

