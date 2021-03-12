Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 147,668 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,461,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,668 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $184,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

NYSE BAM opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,153.22 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

