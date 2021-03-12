Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 70,571 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA opened at $500.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.64 and a 200 day moving average of $533.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

