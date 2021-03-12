Scotia Capital Inc. Has $36.74 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $36,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

