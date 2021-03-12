Scotia Capital Inc. Has $45.16 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,819 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Unilever worth $45,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.