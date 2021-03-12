Scotia Capital Inc. Has $94.84 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,605 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises about 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.50% of Rogers Communications worth $94,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 907,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 757,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

