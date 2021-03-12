Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,051 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.29% of Brookfield Renewable worth $29,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $152,679,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $36,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.