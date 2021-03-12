Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of POW opened at C$32.50 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.65. The stock has a market cap of C$22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.