Scotiabank Boosts Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $15.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.46.

Shares of TCNGF opened at $9.86 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

