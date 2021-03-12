SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Macquarie currently has $280.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $217.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.67. SEA has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

