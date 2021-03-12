SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Issues Earnings Results

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%.

Shares of NYSE SMHI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.47. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

